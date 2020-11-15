The 1975 cancelam Tour Europeia

Publicado em 09 Novembro 2020 por RUA FM

Infelizmente a Tour Europeia dos The 1975 não irá acontecer. A banda e a editora, Dirty Hit, deixam a seguinte mensagem para os fãs: “We are sorry to announce that The 1975’s European tour for February / March 2021 has been cancelled. As ever, the safety of the fans and the crews working on the show has to be our priority. We have been monitoring the situation closely and it has become clear that the shows cannot happen safely at the moment. We hope everyone is staying safe. The band look forward to coming back to see you all with new music as soon as possible.

With love, Dirty Hit and The 1975 x.”

Todos os portadores de bilhetes para o espetáculo poderão solicitar o reembolso, a partir de quinta-feira, dia 12 de novembro, no respectivo local ou website de compra.